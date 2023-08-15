Tay Melo Wants A Title Win When She Returns To AEW

Speaking on the most recent episode of Sammy Guevara’s vlog, Tay Melo shared her goals for her eventual return to AEW (per Fightful. Melo explained that she has a renewed interest in a title capture, listing both the AEW Women’s World Championship and the TBS Championship as potential targets. You can find a highlight from Melo and watch the complete vlog episode below.

On her goals after coming back to AEW: “I wanna get a title. All the belts, I’m not kidding. I’m gonna go for it all. Of course, I want the world title. But I’m up to do the TBS [Title] too. It’s literally like I was never motivated enough, I think. It’s almost like, ‘Yeah, everybody wants a title.’ But I was never like, ‘I want it more than anything,’ and right now, I do. So I’m getting it because I don’t know one thing in my life that I wanted to do and I never did. So it is what it is.”