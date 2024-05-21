Tay Melo Is Training For Her Return To Ring

Tay Melo says she’s training for her in-ring return. The AEW star has been out of action since March of 2023 and in May of that year, she and Sammy Guevara announced that they were expecting their first child together. Melo posted to Twitter on Monday to note that she was back in in the ring, writing:

“So happy to be able to be in the ring again. With a lot of patience I’ll get ready to be back, it’s a whole new body & I still feel so week inside..

I got frustrated a couple times, had to hold my tears and keep going. My body was my baby’s home for 40 weeks and now I’ll get stronger not just for me but for her too. It’s a long way to go but I’m closer than yesterday”