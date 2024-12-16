Tay Melo Trains With Fellow AEW Stars In New Photo

Tay Melo continues to train for an AEW return and shared a training pic with Kenny Omega and more. As reported, Melo said back in August that she had been cleared for an in-ring return. Melo has been working toward a return and shared a photo with Omega, her husband Sammy Guevara, Hikaru Shida, and Jon Cruz as you can see below.

Omega has been out of action himself since last December and is set to make his in-ring return against Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5th, 2025.