Taya Valkyrie Appears At AAA Triplemania Regia, Announces She’s A Free Agent

Taya Valkyrie made a surprise appearance at AAA Triplemania Regia tonight, challenging AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo. In a later post on Twitter, she announced that she was now a free agent and accepting bookings. Valkyrie, who competed as Franky Monet in WWE, was released from her contract on November 4.

This was her first appearance for AAA since December 2019, when she was part of a lumberjack match at Guerra de Titanes. Before that, she worked for the company on and off and was even Reina de Reinas Champion herself. She won that belt three times and has the longest reign ever with it at 945 days.