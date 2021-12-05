wrestling / News
Taya Valkyrie Appears At AAA Triplemania Regia, Announces She’s A Free Agent
Taya Valkyrie made a surprise appearance at AAA Triplemania Regia tonight, challenging AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo. In a later post on Twitter, she announced that she was now a free agent and accepting bookings. Valkyrie, who competed as Franky Monet in WWE, was released from her contract on November 4.
This was her first appearance for AAA since December 2019, when she was part of a lumberjack match at Guerra de Titanes. Before that, she worked for the company on and off and was even Reina de Reinas Champion herself. She won that belt three times and has the longest reign ever with it at 945 days.
💋 FREE AGENT 💋
Now let’s get to work!
Bookings- [email protected] pic.twitter.com/xURtR8jU3U
— TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) December 4, 2021
TAYA está de regreso @thetayavalkyrie 🔥
…y tiene un mensaje para la Reina de Reinas, @DeonnaPurrazzo #TriplemaniaRegia pic.twitter.com/YsmWeBDzok
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) December 5, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett On His Pairing With Debra In WWE, Whether Steve Austin’s Issues With Him Led To Their On-Air Split
- Eric Bischoff On Criticism Of AEW Signing Too Many Wrestlers, How It Could Potentially Backfire On Tony Khan
- Charlie Haas On Team Angle Being Broken Up Too Soon, Impersonation Gimmick
- WWE Reportedly Discontinuing Blu-Ray & DVDs In US & Canada Next Year