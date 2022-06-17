Taya Valkyrie Becomes Inaugural MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion

– During tonight’s edition of MLW Fusion, Taya Valkyrie defeated Holidead to win the inaugural MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship. Taya Valkyrie now holds the MLW Women’s Featherweight title and the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.

Taya Valkyrie will be looking her third title this weekend, as she will team with Rosemary against The Influence for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles at Impact Slammiversary 2022. The event is scheduled for Sunday, June 19.