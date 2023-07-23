wrestling / News
Taya Valkyrie Defeats Skye Blue, Challenges Britt Baker on AEW Collision
Taya Valkyrie picked up a win on AEW Collision against Skye Blue before issuing a challenge to Britt Baker. She noted that she defeated Blue, one of AEW’s homegrown talents, before mentioning that another homegrown in Britt Baker won on Dynamite. She then challenged her for next Wednesday’s episode. The match was later made official.
Skye Blue spent her days in math class watching Taya Valkyrie matches. Now she gets to face her in singles action right now!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@Skyebyee | @thetayavalkyrie pic.twitter.com/TyIZ5FZTPF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2023
Taya Valkyrie looks to make an example out of Skye Blue tonight in Newark, NJ!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@Skyebyee | @thetayavalkyrie pic.twitter.com/wdtX5mUwVx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2023
Taya Valkyrie is keeping Skye Blue on her toes thus far!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@Skyebyee | @thetayavalkyrie pic.twitter.com/KfiZOyvcEb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2023
Taya Valkyrie thinking quickly on her feet as she gains momentum once again!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@Skyebyee | @thetayavalkyrie pic.twitter.com/lqUbLUTpCe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2023
Back & forth strikes between Skye & Taya!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@Skyebyee | @thetayavalkyrie pic.twitter.com/0OagjN7inN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2023
Pure devastation by Taya Valkyrie!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@Skyebyee | @thetayavalkyrie pic.twitter.com/NqPuemYvVU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2023
"Come play with me, Britt Baker.."
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@thetayavalkyrie | @RealBrittBaker pic.twitter.com/UXXIA7dnFs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2023
