Taya Valkyrie Defeats Skye Blue, Challenges Britt Baker on AEW Collision

Taya Valkyrie picked up a win on AEW Collision against Skye Blue before issuing a challenge to Britt Baker. She noted that she defeated Blue, one of AEW’s homegrown talents, before mentioning that another homegrown in Britt Baker won on Dynamite. She then challenged her for next Wednesday’s episode. The match was later made official.

