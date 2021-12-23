Taya Valkyrie Comments on Vince McMahon Saying He Enjoys Firing People on WWE Raw

– On last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw, Vince McMahon was in a segment with Austin Theory where he talked about how he enjoys firing people before the holidays. Later on, recently released WWE NXT Superstar Taya Valkyrie (aka Frankie Monet) commented on the TV segment via Twitter.

During his TV segment on Raw, Vince McMahon stated, “I enjoy firing people. I especially enjoy firing people just before the holidays, it gives me a warm feeling in my stomach like I just had a really good meal.”

In her tweet, Valkyrie stated, “[shrugging emoji] lol, that warm feeling is the fire he’s lit in all of us.” Later on a fan told Valkyrie, “It’s a storyline lady, calm down.” She later replied, “It’s my real life dude, calm down.”

WWE released Valkyrie last month. Her husband, John Morrison, was released by WWE two weeks later.

🤷🏼‍♀️ lol, that warm feeling is the fire he’s lit in all of us https://t.co/TBXtzbRaoR — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) December 23, 2021