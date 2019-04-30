wrestling / News
Various News: Taya Valkyrie Doesn’t Plan On Being a Fighting Champion, Jim Ross Shares Pic Ahead of Caulifower Alley Club Reunion
– Taya Valkyrie has no intention of giving all the Impact women a shot at her Knockouts Championship. In a new video posted by Impact, Valkyrie commented on her win over Jordynne Grace and what’s next for her. You can see that below.
Valkyrie praised herself for handing Grace her first defeat, then added, “and for all you Knockouts waiting for an opportunity to face me, you’re gonna be waiting a long time. Because I saw what it did to Johnny Impact to be giving opportunity after opportunity to everybody! And that’s not gonna happen to me. So wait your chances, ladies. Be patient. Because when the time is right, you know I’m gonna be ready.”
– Jim Ross posted the following picture to Twitter ahead of tomorrow’s Caulifower Alley Club 2019 reunion:
