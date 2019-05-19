Taya Valkyrie Says Everything Is Going Right With Impact’s Knockouts, Talks Gail Kim’s Influence on the Division

– Taya Valkyrie spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing Impact Wrestling’s Knockouts division and more. Highlights are below:

On the positive momentum in the Knockouts division: “I believe with Impact, what sets us apart is that every single one of us has a storyline or angle going forward. We’re all being showcased in different ways. I mean, look at Rebellion – there were three different women’s matches. That is a huge deal and on our weekly TV show as well, everyone has their place. I’m very proud to be a part of that and to be at the top of it at this time … It’s really great to be a part of something that is reconstructing what is Impact Wrestling and I feel like everything is going in the right direction.”

On Gail Kim and Tessa Blanchard’s match at Impact Rebellion: “Like why are we hugging? This is pro wrestling [laughs]. No, I thought it was a great match. Gail Kim is someone that I looked up to and continue to look up to for guidance and support. She was really at the forefront when women’s wrestlers were trying to rattle the cage and make some noise. She did that in WWE and TNA and continues to be an inspiration to all of us in the Knockouts locker room. That was a really great moment for her and I know what Tessa’s potential is. I’ve wrestled her many times, so what else would you expect? Every woman that was involved at Rebellion did an excellent job of contributing what they had to, entertaining the crowd and leaving everyone happy.”

On wanting to face Kim in the ring: “I’ve only had the chance to wrestle Gail once, but I would absolutely love to face her again. That would be a dream! But it’s ultimately up to her and whatever she wants to do I will support.”

On Kim’s contributions behind the scenes: “I think what makes Gail really special as an agent is that she’s been there. She understands where we’re coming from. She understands frustrations and success. She understands coming up with ideas and is always open to listening to us, not only from a professional standpoint but a personal standpoint. I really respect her for continuing to be a bad ass and anytime I have an issue I know I can go to her. We all trust her and she’s a positive person to have backstage that we know has our support 120 percent.”

On the rarity of female road agents or producers in the wrestling industry: “There should be more of it. I think she is the best person for the job and I’m really glad to have her there… We have more women’s matches and more women in every aspect in every profession right now. Why not have another agent.”