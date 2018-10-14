Taya Valkyrie Is Excited For Bound For Glory Match, Promises Knockouts Title Win

– Taya Valkyrie spoke with Busted Open Radio hyping her match with Tessa Blanchard at Bound for Glory. Highlights are below, per WZ:

On her match with Blanchard: “I’m really excited. It will be the first time we’ve faced each other [in Impact]. I know what she brings to the table and I think that she’s underestimating me and she should know what I bring to the table; but, you know, she’s been running through all the Knockouts and never faced me, so this will be a first time thing on Impact and I know that we’re both gonna bring it. It’s gonna be hard hitting. You know everything you can expect from me and her and we’ll see what happens; but, I am very confident in my ability to be successful and that I will become a Knockouts Champion.”

On Blanchard: “I know that there’s a lot of hype around her; but, I feel like people need to realize the success that I’ve had as well and realize that we both come from very different places, me and Tessa; but, we have a lot of similarities, so whatever the paths that we have taken to get us to this point, we’re both bringing different packages, but we’re both as aggressive as each other. We both want this just as much as one another; but, it’s just gonna come down to who’s better on that day and I’m confident and I know my ability that I will be the one that is victorious. “