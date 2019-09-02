Various News: Impact Claims Taya Valkyrie Is Longest-Reigning Knockouts Champion, Best Friends Gain A Friend, NWA Hypes Tickets Going On Sale Tomorrow

– Impact Wrestling has announced on Twitter that Taya Valkyrie is now the longest-reigning Knockouts Champion in company history. She has held the belt for 237 days. However, going through the title history reveals that two women have actually held the belt longer. Rosemary held it for 265 days from October 10, 2016 to July 2, 2017, and then Taryn Terrell held it for 279 days from September 19, 2014 to June 25, 2015. Impact has yet to issue a correction.

– AEW has posted a video with Chuck Taylor and Trent Baretta after All Out, asking them if they’ve gained a new friend. They have and it’s Orange Cassidy, who returned to help them at the event against the Dark Order.

– The NWA is hyping that tickets for their TV tapings in Atlanta go on sale tomorrow.

