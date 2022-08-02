Taya Valkyrie Would Like to Have Intergender Matches In Impact Wrestling

Taya Valkyrie is down with the idea of having some intergender matches in Impact Wrestling and has named a couple opponents she’d like to face. Valkyrie spoke with Gimme a Hull Yeah! for a new interview and talked about wanting to have some intergender matches as well as some of the Knockouts Division that she would like to face. You can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):

On members of the Knockouts roster she’d like to face: “The roster has grown so much since the last time [I was here],” she responded. “We have tons of new and talented women coming in. I recently faced Masha Slamovich at Prestige in Oregon, and I’d love to face her again. Gisele Shaw, me and her wrestled in the UK prior to the pandemic. I’d love to face her again. And now we have Killer Kelly coming in, who I have never wrestled, who I’d love to face. There’s just so many really fun new characters to play with. It’s an exiting time.”

On wanting intergender matches in Impact “I’d also love to have some intergender matches because I haven’t really touched on that within the world of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m very good at it, I’ve done it for years in Lucha Underground and Lucha Libre AAA, so yeah, I’d love to face Trey Miguel, I’d love to face Chris Bey, there’s just an endless amount of people that I have not gotten in the ring with. It’s a very exciting time.”