Taya Valkyrie Says She Has Zero Problems With Intergender Wrestling, Wants to Avenge Johnny Impact Against Brian Cage

– WrestlingInc.com recently spoke to Taya Valkyrie for its WINCLY podcast. Below are some highlights, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

Taya Valkyrie on facing Jordynne Grace: “I believe this is the third time I stepped in the ring with Jordynne Grace. The first being in Las Vegas and then the mixed tag in Windsor. Obviously it had its challenges, but I defeated many a competitor in the past and this wasn’t any different. I was able to get the victory and she went from being an undefeated Knockout to being a defeated one.”

Valkyrie on giving Grace a rematch if she earns it: “I believe that every Knockout has the championship in mind. So absolutely I’m prepared to if she wants to face me again. She can have her rematch if she earns it. As a champion, you have to be prepared that people are going to come after you. The target is on my back and let’s see what happens moving forward.”

Her thoughts on intergender wrestling: “Absolutely, I have zero problems doing it. If you look back at the history of the Triple A women’s title, it has also been put on the line against men in the past. So I don’t understand why the Knockouts Title couldn’t be doing that too. Everyone knows that I have faced many a men in the ring before via Lucha Libre AAA, Lucha Underground and I have absolutely no problem doing it in Impact.”

Valkyrie on if she would be willing to face Brian Cage and avenge her husband: “AB-SO-LUTELY! Listen, I have my own history with Mr. Brian Cage, the so-called Machine. So, I have absolutely no problem facing off against him. We have years of history and animosity against each other. I would absolutely love to face Mr. Brian Cage in a match. It’s been done before and I know I’m a completely different person than I was when we wrestled that first time and Brian is as well. I believe I was the first person to face Brian in an intergender match, so let’s do it again. Why not?”

On her husband Johnny Impact: “Johnny Impact will be a champion in my heart forever. It doesn’t matter to me. But I know it has made him really upset. At the same time it’s been motivation for him to get back to the drawing board and see how he can get that championship back where it belongs which is with us.”