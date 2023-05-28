Taya Valkyrie Praises Jade Cargill, Previews AEW Double or Nothing Match

Taya Valkyrie battles Jade Cargill for the AEW TBS Championship at Double or Nothing, and she previewed the match in a new interview. Valkyrie appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and you can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Cargill: “I’ve wrestled every type of female wrestler, man, everything. I’ve seen a lot of people commit to something, and they don’t get to that stage where they want to be in their career, or they give up. And Jade, obviously, has not been in the business a really long time, but her passion, determination, and her athleticism, you can tell she’s an athlete … and you can’t tell her s**t either. She really wants to prove herself. I’m happy to be in the ring with someone like that, just to see that the business is going in a positive direction.”

On her plans for tonight’s match: “This is a big moment for me. I’m ready to leave it all out there, and I’ve got some crazy surprises up my sleeve for everybody. It’s going to be magical. I’m just so thankful for this opportunity, for Tony believing in me, and allowing me to run with it, and just show the world what I can do.”