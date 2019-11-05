– Taya Valkyrie recently spoke to Forbes about the possibility of working in a different company than John Morrison.

“I mean, we don’t really talk [about potentially working for two different promotions.] We’re together all the time and I’ve never—in the almost four years that we’ve been together—there’s never been an argument or problem or like a lack of finding time for each other. Even though we’ve worked together a lot of that time, part of that time—when we first started for example—I was living in Mexico. We were traveling back and forth and we made it work and no matter where he goes on his next step of his journey and his professional wrestling career, it’s going to be okay because we love each other, support each other and I know he’s got my back, I’ve got his back and it’s just part of life.”

Morrison reportedly signed with WWE, though he has yet to debut on television.