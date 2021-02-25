Taya Valkyrie & John Morrison React To Valkyrie’s WWE Signing

Taya Valkyrie is now officially in WWE, and Valkyrie as well as her husband John Morrison took to social media to comment. As reported earlier today, WWE announced their biggest Performance Center class yet which included the former Impact Knockouts Champion. Valkyrie posted to her Twitter account to comment, with a statement looking back on her journey to WWE:

“For those that have been on this decade long journey with me, you know how badly I have wanted this. I’ve sacrificed and dedicated my life to this. Moved across continents, learned languages, immersed myself in new styles, cultures and experiences with the over all goal of making it one day to the @wwe. I have worked my butt off and today my dream has come true. I promise to work harder than I ever have, to show the world who I am as a performer and human being. I love my life and take absolutely nothing for granted. I’m hungrier than I have ever been and now the work begins. Thank you to all those that have supported me, and to those that don’t like me…welp, too bad [shrugs emoji] I know my worth, my talent and I will always strive to be better. Now buckle up because this is going to get interesting. LETS GET TO WORK!!”

Morrison took to Instagram to congratulate his wife on joining the company as well, writing: