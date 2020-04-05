WWE News: Taya Valkyrie Reacts To John Morrison’s WM 36 Performance, Nikki Cross & Becky React To Win, More WM 36 Reactions

– John Morrison’s wife, Taya Valkyrie, reacted to his match during WrestleMania 36.

– Nikki Cross reacted to her and Alexa Bliss winning the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

I wish I could go back,tell myself as a ten year old girl in Glasgow, Scotland that one day she would open #WrestleMania and win the women’s Tag Team Championships for the 2nd time with her best friend.Couldn’t even get the Beauty shot 😂 was so overcome with emotion tryna stand pic.twitter.com/2dds0yvZ8k — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) April 5, 2020

– Becky Lynch tweeted a photo with her title after winning at WrestleMania 36.

– Killian Dain tweeting during WrestleMania 36 asking why the barricades are necessary.

why is there barricades — Killian/Damo (@KillianDain) April 5, 2020

– Shane Helms reacted to Kevin Owens jumping off the WrestleMania sign.

– Jeff Jarrett praised John Morrison and Kofi Kingston as tremendous athletes.