WWE News: Taya Valkyrie Reacts To John Morrison’s WM 36 Performance, Nikki Cross & Becky React To Win, More WM 36 Reactions

April 4, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
– John Morrison’s wife, Taya Valkyrie, reacted to his match during WrestleMania 36.

– Nikki Cross reacted to her and Alexa Bliss winning the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

– Becky Lynch tweeted a photo with her title after winning at WrestleMania 36.

– Killian Dain tweeting during WrestleMania 36 asking why the barricades are necessary.

– Shane Helms reacted to Kevin Owens jumping off the WrestleMania sign.

– Jeff Jarrett praised John Morrison and Kofi Kingston as tremendous athletes.

