wrestling / News
WWE News: Taya Valkyrie Reacts To John Morrison’s WM 36 Performance, Nikki Cross & Becky React To Win, More WM 36 Reactions
– John Morrison’s wife, Taya Valkyrie, reacted to his match during WrestleMania 36.
Ok so my husband is athletic AF @TheRealMorrison #Wrestlemania @WWE
— Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) April 5, 2020
Johnny M’f Drip Drip @TheRealMorrison #Wrestlemania @wwe pic.twitter.com/1mmjmdAVSW
— Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) April 5, 2020
– Nikki Cross reacted to her and Alexa Bliss winning the Women’s Tag Team Titles.
I wish I could go back,tell myself as a ten year old girl in Glasgow, Scotland that one day she would open #WrestleMania and win the women’s Tag Team Championships for the 2nd time with her best friend.Couldn’t even get the Beauty shot 😂 was so overcome with emotion tryna stand pic.twitter.com/2dds0yvZ8k
— Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) April 5, 2020
– Becky Lynch tweeted a photo with her title after winning at WrestleMania 36.
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 5, 2020
– Killian Dain tweeting during WrestleMania 36 asking why the barricades are necessary.
why is there barricades
— Killian/Damo (@KillianDain) April 5, 2020
– Shane Helms reacted to Kevin Owens jumping off the WrestleMania sign.
Dayum https://t.co/DpgbSsb7Dn
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 5, 2020
– Jeff Jarrett praised John Morrison and Kofi Kingston as tremendous athletes.
Incredible athletes…#WrestleMania #Wrestlemania36 https://t.co/PXjjCS1lad
— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) April 5, 2020
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Says WWE Made the Wrong Decision To Not Reschedule WrestleMania 36, Calls Wrestling ‘Unwatchable’ Without Live Crowd
- President Donald Trump to Speak With Major Sports League Heads in Conference Call Today, WWE’s Vince McMahon in List of Participants
- Arn Anderson Discusses The Meeting Vince McMahon Called To Pick A New Face of WWE After The Rock – Steve Austin Era & Why They Decided On John Cena
- Jim Cornette Says CM Punk Made A Big Mistake Returning on WWE Backstage, Discusses Reports that Vince McMahon Refuses To Work With Him