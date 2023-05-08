Taya Valkyrie Says She’s Livid About AEW ‘Suspension’, Says Mark Sterling Is Next

Taya Valkyrie isn’t taking her AEW “suspension” in stride and has warned Mark Sterling that he’s “next.” Valkyrie was (storyline) suspended for going after the referee following her loss to Jade Cargill on AEW Dynamite, and she posted to her Twitter account on Monday to comment on the suspension.

Valkyrie wrote:

“The more I sit at home and think about my @AEW suspension, the more annoyed, pissed off and livid I get. And ya, I put my hands on @RefAubrey and regret nothing. The Jade Brand is a fraud. Sooner or later her house of cards will fall. @MarkSterlingEsq stay in your lane, your next”