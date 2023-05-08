wrestling / News
Taya Valkyrie Says She’s Livid About AEW ‘Suspension’, Says Mark Sterling Is Next
Taya Valkyrie isn’t taking her AEW “suspension” in stride and has warned Mark Sterling that he’s “next.” Valkyrie was (storyline) suspended for going after the referee following her loss to Jade Cargill on AEW Dynamite, and she posted to her Twitter account on Monday to comment on the suspension.
Valkyrie wrote:
“The more I sit at home and think about my @AEW suspension, the more annoyed, pissed off and livid I get. And ya, I put my hands on @RefAubrey and regret nothing. The Jade Brand is a fraud. Sooner or later her house of cards will fall. @MarkSterlingEsq stay in your lane, your next”
The more I sit at home and think about my @AEW suspension, the more annoyed, pissed off and livid I get. And ya, I put my hands on @RefAubrey and regret nothing. The Jade Brand is a fraud. Sooner or later her house of cards will fall. @MarkSterlingEsq stay in your lane, your next
— TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) May 8, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Jaxson Ryker Announces He Will Retire From Wrestling In August
- Chris Jericho Claims He Was Assaulted At Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas
- Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar At Backlash Reportedly Went As Planned, Rumor Killer on Ambulance Spot
- Trish Stratus at NHL Game in Tight Jeans, Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos