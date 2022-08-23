Taya Valkyrie On Bringing Lucha Elements Into the NWA, Wants More Mexican Talent There

Taya Valkyrie is set to battle for the NWA World Women’s Title at NWA 74, and she recently discussed bringing a lucha style to the company and more. The AAA Reina de Reinas Champion spoke with the Battleground Podcast for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On adapting her luchador style to the company: “Well obviously I’m heavily influenced by the lucha libre style and all these kinds of different styles that I’ve studied throughout my career. So I think that I bring that to the table. They don’t have a luchadora style wrestler there right now except me, so I think that that’s definitely what I bring to the table. But also I’m just adapting and being able to use that and also adapt into the style that’s required for the NWA., which is different from other places.”

On Mexican talent getting more spotlights in the US: “Those guys are incredible, absolutely incredible. I just got to wrestle Taurus last week in the main event with the Lucha Brothers and yeah, they’re all super, super talented. Bandido, Laredo Kid, I could go on and on. I gush about those guys all the time. They work extremely hard, they’re extremely talented. They’re doing the damn thing, you know, and they’re trying to get out there. I’m really happy for them and that more and more Mexican talent is able to be seen and get respect for what they’re doing. Because what they’re doing is pretty damn cool.”

On wanting to see stars like Bandido in the NWA: “Yeah, and some of the women as well. Let’s get Lady Shani out here, let’s get Lady Flammer out here. All those, the new Sexy Star, everybody. Those women also need some love, and I know that they’re super talented and I think that they would be very successful at any of these companies in the states.”