Taya Valkyrie Has Mercedes Mone Atop Her List of Dream Opponents

Taya Valkyrie has a lot of wrestlers she’d like to face, with Mercedes Mone atop the list. Valkyrie recently appeared on the Comedy Store Wrestling podcast and discussed Mone’s debut at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On wanting to face Mone: “I’m going to say [Mercedes] because she’s now out in the world and free to play. She has a huge respect for Lucha Libre, which for me is something that is very important. Why not Mercedes Mone? Mercedes, you know where to find me.”

On Mone’s NJPW debut: “She came out looking like mon-ay. She looked great. Even though that crowd wasn’t being as loud as expected, I think she commanded that stage and walked that runway and killed it.”