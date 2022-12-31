Taya Valkyrie Wants More Women’s Tag Team Wrestling Focus On the Indies

Taya Valkyrie was part of the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team of the Year, and she’d like to see more women’s tag focus in the indies. Valkyrie is part of the Death Dollz with Rosemary and Jessicka, and she recently discussed the topic with the Retro Chat Podcast.

“I’m just thrilled that IMPACT is building a strong female, women’s Knockouts tag team division,” Valkyrie said (per Fightful). “I feel there needs to be more attention to that on the Indies. I definitely don’t see really established tag teams or as much tag teams as the guys.”

She continued, “If we allow those women opportunities, if we allow more women’s tag team matches to happen, I feel that will continue to grow. You look at established women like The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle), some of the tag teams in the NWA that have been doing work there and stuff like that. We need to keep pushing, it’s obviously working, people are invested, and I’m excited to be representing women’s Knockouts tag team gold.”

The Death Dollz have held the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships for 84 days, winning the titles at Bound for Glory. Before that, Valkyrie held the titles with Rosemary from June to August.