Taya Valkyrie Now Chronologically the Longest-Reigning Impact Knockouts Champion
October 14, 2019
– Taya Valkyrie is now the longest-reigning Impact Knockouts Champion no matter which way you view it. Valkyrie has now passed 281 days as champion, beating Taryn Terrell’s 279 day reign as champion from September of 2014 to June of 2015.
Impact recognized Valkyrie as the longest-reigning champion back in September, due to the fact that the official title reign dates are based on when the episodes air. She will defend the championship against Tenille Dashwood at Bound For Glory this weekend.
