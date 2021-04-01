Taya Valkyrie’s NXT Debut Teased For Next Month

It looks as if Taya Valkyrie is coming to NXT in a couple weeks, as a new vignette teased. Tonight’s show saw a vignette in which a puppy was shown on screen which walked up to the Capital Wrestling Center and passed by a pair of wrestling boots as the screen read, “See you April 13th. Franky.”

Impact Wrestling fans will recognize the dog as Valkyrie’s pet. If that’s not obvious enough, USA Network said that the debut will be “Loca.” Valkyrie used “Wera Loca” in her branding. WWE recently filed a trademark for Franky Monet, which is likely the name being used for Valkyrie.

