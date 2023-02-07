Taya Valkyrie On Her Free Agent Status, Wants a Match With Mercedes Mone

Taya Valkyrie recently weighed in on her free agent status, potentially going back to WWE and wanting a match against Mercedes Mone. Valkyrie spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview promoting her appearance at Lucha VaVoom’s Valentine’s Glam/Slam Extravaganza and you can see some highlights below:

On facing her husband in a mixed tag match at Valentine’s Glam/Slam Extravaganza: “I get more excited [than nervous], because we have had two one-on-one matches before. We’ve tagged together as a team several times, obviously having been in factions and things like that across the board in Lucha Underground and AAA and Impact. But no, it’s exciting, and I’m also excited for him to just experience VaVOOM, because it is so different than anything else, than any other company I’ve worked for. And me being like a theater kid and growing up in ballet and theater, being in that environment and being in that beautiful Mayan Theater in downtown Los Angeles, it’s just a really magical show, and I don’t think that I can explain it. People have to just experience it.”

On her contract status: “I am not. I am a free agent, I have been all year, and that was a choice of my own, to have the possibility of working in all these places, because I just am having fun. And isn’t that what this is? Wrestling is supposed to be fun. I mean, it’s my job. It’s what I do full-time … I don’t have a regular job. This is my job, so I’m going to make the most of it and work as much as I can and wrestle everybody everywhere.”

On if she would be willing to go back to WWE: “I don’t know. I’m really happy where I am right now and doing my own thing. And I think that … I conquered that mountain by getting hired in the first place, because that’s something … A lot of people never even reached that place. Do I think I got the s***ty end of the stick? Absolutely. I wasn’t given my opportunity at all to show what I could do. But I mean, you never want to say never. But definitely if that was to come up and if that opportunity was there, I just really would want to have a conversation just for my own sake to be like, ‘What was that?’ That’s it. That’s all I want is for someone to tell me what that was.”

On wanting a match with Mercedes Mone: “A hundred percent. I met Mercedes several years ago, so the fact that I never got to wrestle her at WWE, or any of those ladies, is so annoying to me, because that was what I really wanted to do. But with that said, now in her new space and in her new home of New Japan, I mean, I would absolutely love to wrestle her. She has a huge respect for lucha libre. She trains with some of my friends in Mexico City, because she was there a few months ago.”