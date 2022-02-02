Taya Valkyrie on Why Rey Mysterio Is Her Dream Opponent

– The Jobbing Out wrestling podcast recently interviewed Taya Valkyrie, who discussed Rey Mysterio being her dream opponent. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Taya Valkyrie on Mysterio being her dream matchup: “It’s Rey frickin Mysterio. I wrestled against him in Lucha Underground in a multi-man and I think I was the first woman to have faced him. I adore him. He’s an absolute legend, not only in the lucha libre community, but in professional wrestling in general. It would be an honor to step in the ring with him. Maybe me and John vs. Dom and Rey.”

Her thoughts on Rey’s longevity: “I think of the Bret Hart quote, ‘it takes ten years to become a main eventer.’ Think about how much time Rey Mysterio has been wrestling for. Of course, with age he’s gotten better, because that’s what happens. He’s just killing it year after year and is an absolute legend. Protect Rey Mysterio at all costs.”