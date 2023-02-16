Taya Valkyrie On Working For Different Promotions After WWE Release, Her Goals Now

Taya Valkyrie has worked for a variety of promotions after her WWE release, and why she wants to focus her energy in one place now. Valkyrie spoke with SHAK Wrestling for a new interview and you can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On working for several different promotions after her WWE release: “I think because when you’re working for all of these promotions and stuff, you’re pulled in a million different directions. For me, it’s been what I’ve needed coming out of such a darker spot in my career, which was unfortunately my experience with WWE. I was ready to work. I only had six matches in 2021, six. I was ready to bump and feed, I was ready to be creative and cut a promo and do everything.”

On wanting to find a permanent home: “I think that now, I’m just ready to kind of focus my energy in one place as opposed to being pulled in all these different directions because I know what I bring to the table as a performer, as an athlete is very special, and I know my worth. I just really wanna work and make an impression and continue to build my legacy.

“For now, I’m still incredibly happy working absolutely everywhere. I’m not a person to sit at home and sit still and drink a tea and talk about the weather. I’ve never been like that, I get bored very easily, so this has really kept me on my toes and kept me inspired and motivated. We’ll see what happens this year. I’ll just keep moving along and being the Taya Valkyrie that everyone knows.”