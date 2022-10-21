Taya Valkyrie On Her WWE Release & Potential Return, Hopes For MLW Women’s Division

Taya Valkyrie was not happy about her WWE release, and she discussed that and the possibility of a return in a new interview. Valkyrie recently spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and talked about her shortened run in NXT as Franky Monet, her hopes for the MLW Women’s Division and more; you can see the highlights below:

On her WWE release and a potential return: “At first, it was just shocking, and I was upset, and I was mad, because I never felt –- I still don’t feel -– like I got an opportunity to shine. And there were a lot of things that were completely out of my control, obviously, such as the pandemic. It really sucks, because I didn’t get that chance to work one-on-one with Paul — Triple H — or Shawn Michaels on a regular basis. And I just wish that I’d gotten that opportunity as well. So, I definitely now would be like ‘never say never.’ You never know. But everything, the universe always has a plan.”

On the future of the MLW women’s division: “Yeah, I hope that we can get more women’s matches, obviously that’s what we’re always fighting for. We’re always fighting for more matches, more time, more recognition, but I’m just proud that I’m leading this division right now, and Court has been really cool about bringing in some fantastic people for me to work, and I hope that we continue to do that.”

On what matches she’s looking forward to: “Well, I mean, I have my storyline and angle right now with Lady Flammer in Mexico City for AAA and Las Toxicas (Flammer, La Hiedra, and Maravilla). So I mean, maybe we could do Las Toxicas versus The Death Dollz (Valkyrie, Jessicka, and Rosemary). I don’t know, I think that would be really fun, as well as Lady Shani is this super talented, she’s one of my very good friends, and I really think that she would, she’d be great and deserves an opportunity.”