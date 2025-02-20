wrestling / News
Taya Valkyrie To Replace Red Velvet In CMLL Women’s Tag Team Tournament
February 19, 2025 | Posted by
Red Velvet is out of her CMLL booking next month due to an injury and Taya Valkyrie will take her place. It was announced on CMLL Informa (per Fightful) that Velvet is injured and won’t be part of the tournament, in which she was set to compete at an event on March 7th alongside Lady Frost.
Velvet will be replaced by Valkyrie, who will team with Frost instead. This is Valkyrie’s first match in CMLL.
#CMLLInforma || ¡La Wera Loca en el CMLL! Taya Valkyrie será quien sustituya a la lesionada Red Velvet para hacer pareja con Lady Frost el próximo Viernes 7 de Marzo en la Arena México.
📲 https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/yEUUWC4f5p
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 20, 2025
