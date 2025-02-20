Taya Valkyrie To Replace Red Velvet In CMLL Women’s Tag Team Tournament

Red Velvet is out of her CMLL booking next month due to an injury and Taya Valkyrie will take her place. It was announced on CMLL Informa (per Fightful) that Velvet is injured and won’t be part of the tournament, in which she was set to compete at an event on March 7th alongside Lady Frost.

Velvet will be replaced by Valkyrie, who will team with Frost instead. This is Valkyrie’s first match in CMLL.