Taya Valkyrie Reportedly Done With Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that Taya Valkyrie wrapped up her commitments to Impact Wrestling at the TV taping in Las Vegas last month. She was not signed to the company and is believed to be signing elsewhere. Impact has already shot material to explain her exit.

As for where she is going, it’s unknown at this time. She is the MLW Featherweight champion, so unless she signs there she would have to drop the title. There has been speculation that she could be the Canadian star that faces Jade Cargill in Winnipeg next week.