Taya Valkyrie Returning to MLW At Kings of Colosseum

Taya Valkyrie is set to make her return to MLW next month at Kings of Colosseum. MLW announced on Wednesday night’s Fusion that the WWE alumna is set to make her return to the company at the May 13th show in Philadelphia.

You can see the full announcement below:

See MLW Kings of Colosseum LIVE at the 2300 Arena

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the return of Taya Valkyrie for Kings of Colosseum ’22 on Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

On tonight’s FUSION it was revealed the queen of lucha herself, Taya Valkyrie is set to make her return to MLW in Philly on May 13th.

Last competing in an MLW ring in September 2019, Taya looks to step into the new women’s featherweight division and march straight towards being crowned the inaugural World Featherweight Champion.

Winning championships in Mexico, Japan and the US, Taya has distinguished herself as one of this generation’s best.

“Frankly money is how I’d describe Taya,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Taya is a world class athlete and force of nature. Taya’s arrival will send shockwaves through the division. The road to winning the featherweight title just got a lot harder for her fellow competitors.”

One of the sport’s most iconic and beloved luchadoras, the LA-based Canadian was a member of the Los Perros del Mal stable and won the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship 3 times.

While reigning supreme in Mexico, Taya earned the nickname “La Wera Loca,” loosely translating to “The crazy blonde,” a title that fits her reputation.

MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran is actively in talks with several fighters about signing a bout sheet to face Taya. Who will get the privilege of fighting lucha royalty? Find out Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia's 2300 Arena on Friday, May 13.

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Richard Holliday (with Alicia Atout)

Weapons of Mass Destruction Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

* Davey Richards

* nZo

* Microman with Mister Saint Laurent

* World Tag Team Champions Hustle & Power (Calvin Tankman & EJ Nduka)

* Ross & Marshall Von Erich

* Taya Valkyrie

* National Openweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

* World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed

* Cesar Duran

* Gangrel

* King Muertes

* TJP

* Aramis

* Arez

* Matt Cross

* ACH

* Holidead

* KC Navarro

* Savio Vega

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon. More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.