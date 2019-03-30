Various News: Taya Valkyrie Reveals Bruised Face Following Botched Moonsault, Marty Scurll Challenges Nick Aldis, Armando Estrade Returns To Wrestling

– In a post on Twitter, Taya Valykrie revealed that she suffered a severely swelled eye and contusions to the face after a botched moonsault in an intergender tag match. When asked whose fault it was, she said it was an accident and no one was to blame.

She said in the video: “As you can see, my face is still super swollen. We got some x-rays and stuff done last night because the pressure on my eye was actually really bad, but I don’t have any fractures. Thank God. It’s just severe swelling on the whole right side of my face, so, it’s just putting pressure on my eyeball. And some contusions. I just have some eye drops and lots of icing and I just have to try to stay positive even though I look like this.”

And here we are……. pic.twitter.com/DOIrNncPOG — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) March 30, 2019

Nobody, it was an accident. This is pro wrestling and accidents happen. I’ve executed 1000s of perfect moonsaults. Tonight something just went wrong. That’s all. https://t.co/CrPKLMt2gK — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) March 30, 2019

– NWA has released a video of Marty Scurll challenging Nick Aldis to an NWA world title match at the 2019 Crockett Cup on April 27 at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina.

– Armando Alejandro Estrada has returned to wrestling as the manager for Jacob Fatu, the nephew of his former client Umaga. He returned at the March 16 AAW show Hell Hath No Fury. Fatu defeated Ace Austin at the event. He will return at the April 12 show.