Taya Valkyrie Reveals Her Dream Opponents From WWE & AEW

– Former WWE NXT Superstar Taya Valkyrie recently took part in a virtual signing for East Coast Auctions, and she discussed some of opponents she’s still like to get in the ring with from WWE and AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Taya Valkyrie on her dream matchups: “I mean, I’ve wrestled Rey Mysterio in a tag match on Lucha Underground before. But I’d love to wrestle him one on one, that would be freaking amazing. I mean, come on, it’s Rey. I think Shinsuke Nakamura would be so sick to have a match against. Like, Cesaro. Then if you want to go to the women in WWE it would be someone like Charlotte. Nattie, she’s a fellow Canadian, she’s from Calgary,” Taya pointed out. “That was just something I was really looking forward to doing.”

On who she wants to face from AEW: “As far as AEW, I would love to tag with Fenix and Pentagon and take on every single tag division there. I have wrestled Luchasaurus before many times, and I would love to wrestle him and Jungle Boy. I know them very, very well from California, obviously. As far as the women, Britt Baker. You’ve got a big bullseye on your head, and me and here have actually never wrestled one on one. I think that would be really interesting,” she said. “We’ve only ever been in a multi-man match, one time. So there are lots of possibilities. As well as Tay Conti, her names too similar to mine so we are going to have to take her out. But yeah, there’s tons of first-time matchups, like across the board,” she stated. “People that I would love to wrestle. Why not Kenny Omega? He’s a fellow Canadian as well.”