Taya Valkyrie Reveals She Was Part of GLOW Season 4 Cast, Comments on Show’s Cancellation

– As previously reported, Netflix opted to cancel the hit series GLOW, shuttering the previously planned fourth season. Impact Wrestling star and former Knockouts champion Taya Valkyrie revealed this week that she was actually cast in the show last February for Season 4, and she had already done some work on set. You can view the set photos Taya Valkyrie shared along with her statement on the series’ cancellation below:

“To say I’m disappointed would be an understatement. This past February I was cast on GLOW S4. This was finally my chance to be seen as an actress, to work with some of the most talented women behind and in front of the camera. I’m heartbroken that the work we did will never be seen and that we didn’t get to finish what had been started. Thank you to everyone that was so nice to me and supportive on set. I guess I’ll just have to wait a little longer to meet ya Hollywood.”

Production on Season 4 was forced to shut down last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still ongoing.