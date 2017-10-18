 

Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary Hype Their Match on This Week’s Impact

October 18, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Taya Valkyrie

– Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary both took to Twitter in order to hype their match on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can check out the posts below. The two will face off in the main event of the episode.

Impact airs Thursday night on POP TV at 8 PM ET/PT.

