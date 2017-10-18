wrestling / News
Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary Hype Their Match on This Week’s Impact
October 18, 2017 | Posted by
– Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary both took to Twitter in order to hype their match on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can check out the posts below. The two will face off in the main event of the episode.
Impact airs Thursday night on POP TV at 8 PM ET/PT.
🔥 vs ❄️ https://t.co/CtXQXiVIgA
— Lucha Royalty (@TheTayaValkyrie) October 18, 2017
We often preach patience.. not this time.. Thursday seems a lovely day for a Red Wedding.. #WantTakeHave #WelcomeToTheHellmouth 🌹 https://t.co/3C61eWLPRi
— The Demon Assassin (@WeAreRosemary) October 18, 2017