Impact Wrestling News: Taya Valkyrie On Why She Was at Royal Rumble, Lawsuit Note
January 28, 2020 | Posted by
– Taya Valkyrie took to Twitter to say that she was at the Royal Rumble on Sunday to watch her husband, John Morrison, wrestle in a WWE ring: “Hey guys last night I went and supported my husband John. It was the first time I’ve ever seen him in a WWE ring live. So stop reading into it or making assumptions. Love, Kira”
– PWInsider reports that there was a telephone conference call about the Jeff Jarrett/GCW lawsuit against Anthem, but that it ended up being canceled. It’s not known what that means for the lawsuit.
