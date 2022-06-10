wrestling / News
Impact News: Taya Valkyrie Makes Save For Rosemary On Impact Wrestling, Moose Brawls With Sami Callihan
Taya Valkyrie appeared during tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, making the save for her former BFF Rosemary. Rosemary was attacked by Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne after she defeated Dashwood in the ring, and Valkyrie came out to help Rosemary as you can see below:
.@MadisonRayne and @TenilleDashwood attacked @WeAreRosemary after the match but @thetayavalkyrie made the save!!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/X8NbbhW93j
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 10, 2022
– Moose and Sami Callihan ended up battling backstage at tonight’s show as they head toward their Monster’s Ball match at Slammiversary:
.@TheMooseNation found @TheSamiCallihan but THE DEATH MACHINE got the last laugh again!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/vhkHC0TgdB
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 10, 2022