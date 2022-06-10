wrestling / News

Impact News: Taya Valkyrie Makes Save For Rosemary On Impact Wrestling, Moose Brawls With Sami Callihan

June 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Taya Valkyrie Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Taya Valkyrie appeared during tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, making the save for her former BFF Rosemary. Rosemary was attacked by Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne after she defeated Dashwood in the ring, and Valkyrie came out to help Rosemary as you can see below:

– Moose and Sami Callihan ended up battling backstage at tonight’s show as they head toward their Monster’s Ball match at Slammiversary:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Moose, Rosemary, Sami Callihan, Taya Valkyrie, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading