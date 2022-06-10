Impact News: Taya Valkyrie Makes Save For Rosemary On Impact Wrestling, Moose Brawls With Sami Callihan

Taya Valkyrie appeared during tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, making the save for her former BFF Rosemary. Rosemary was attacked by Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne after she defeated Dashwood in the ring, and Valkyrie came out to help Rosemary as you can see below:

– Moose and Sami Callihan ended up battling backstage at tonight’s show as they head toward their Monster’s Ball match at Slammiversary: