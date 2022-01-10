Taya Valkyrie Says ‘Of Course’ She’d Go To AEW

Fightful reports that during a signing for East Coast Auctions, Taya Valkyrie said that she would go to AEW if given the chance, and also stated she would like to be part of the Owen Hart Cup.

She said: “Of course, I would go to AEW. They are doing something different, a lot of my peers and best friends, my brothers Fenix and Pentagon are over there. Why not? We’ll see what happens. As a Canadian, I definitely think I should be in the Owen tournament.”

She was also asked about a possible return to Impact. She added: “You’ll have to wait. I promise you, everything will play out in the best way possible. I just know that I’m taking my time to figure out what the best place is for me, for my family, what will make me happy. It’s going to be well worth the wait.“