Taya Valkyrie Says She Enjoyed Working With Shawn Michaels & Triple H in WWE NXT

– Former WWE NXT Superstar Taya Valkyrie recently took part in a virtual signing for East Coast Auctions, and she discussed her run in WWE NXT and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Taya Valkyrie on working with Triple H and Shawn Michaels in NXT: “Great. Triple H was awesome and super happy to have me there and super positive with me. Loved Presley [her dog], of course. It was really great to work with Triple H and Shawn Michaels.”

Her thoughts on her overall NXT run: “It was great, but I wish that I had gotten more of an opportunity to show what I could do, I’ll be honest. I didn’t feel like I was given the opportunity that I needed and I don’t even think I scratched the surface of what you all know La Wera Loca and Taya Valkyrie bring to the table. With that said, I did gain a lot of knowledge, I learned a lot about myself and I’m super excited to bring all of that and remind all of you who I am, starting next week. You can’t stop learning.”

WWE released Taya Valkyrie last November.