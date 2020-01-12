Taya Valkyrie Says She Would Break Riho In Half

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Taya Valkyrie spoke about which interpromotional dream matches she’d like to half and mention AEW Women’s champion Riho, among others.

She said: “The list is endless. Women wrestlers right now are just growing immensely and I feel like women are becoming more confident to push themselves technically, their character, and everything. I think more than ever we’re seeing complete packages all across the board. I think that if I was to say pick one person from AEW, I mean I’m gonna go for the champ because I could break her in half. Riho wherever you are.

As far as WWE, there are a few dream matches there. Obviously, for me, I look at someone like Charlotte Flair. I look at lots of the girls in NXT. I’ve only wrestled Mia Yim once, I think that she’s very talented and would love to do that again one day. Candice LeRae and I barely touched. We’ve just only ever really wrestled in a tag match. There are people like Chelsea Green. I mean Britt Baker in AEW. It’s so crazy to me that I haven’t wrestled these people but, I don’t know it’s 2020, who knows what can happen with everyone working together and the wrestling community coming together to create these dream matches for all the fans. So those are just you know some off the top of my head.“