Taya Valkyrie Says She’s Still Working With Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Interactive Wrestling Radio (via Wrestling Inc, Taya Valkyrie said she still has a good working relationship with Impact Wrestling and is still working with them. Here are highlights:

On getting married to Johnny Impact: “Thank you so much! Yes, John and I got married on June 1st in California. It was honestly the best day ever! I wish I could do it over again, and again, and again! (laughs) It was awesome and special. We’re extremely happy! It will very interesting to see how we would tell that story because I don’t associate with Johnny Impact at all on Impact Wrestling. But, they did aknowledge that Johnny Impact and Taya Valkyrie did get married! So, you never know what could happen!”

On her status with ImpactOn the Knockouts division: “The female locker room, the Knockouts division, are some of the best female wrestlers I’ve ever encountered. I’m just really honored to be working with them. I’m just doing what I’m doing right now which is promoting Lucha Underground and all the projects I’m involved in. So, don’t you worry! I will be back in the Impact Zone! (laughs)”

On Lucha Underground working with Impact: “Isn’t that crazy? It is so amazing to be a part of this business right now! It is what it is. We’re all able to… There’s this mentality where all of these dream matches are able to happen because everyone is working together and not against each other! It has really given us the opportunity to perform in front of different fans. The Lucha Underground fans are completely different than the Impact fans. But, that show at WrestleCon really brought all these people together. We are all wrestling fans! The fact that they follow us to all these different companies is just magical. There are endless possibilities for every single one of us involved!”

On The Worldwide Underground invading Impact: “Ah! I think that’s pretty cool. I mean, anything is possible right now! (laughs) The four of us together are pretty unstoppable! It is like a weird chemical reaction happens! I’d be completely open to the idea. Why not?”