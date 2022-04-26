wrestling / News
Taya Valkyrie Set for Debut Women’s Wrestling Army Event
April 26, 2022
– Women’s Wrestling Army announced today that AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie will be taking part in the promotion’s debut event. The card is scheduled for May 1 at Fete Music Hall in Providence Rhode Island.
So far the announced talent also includes Trish Adora, The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle), Janai Kai, and Tasha Steelz. The commentary team will feature Lenny Leonard and Alyssa Marino.
We are not playing around!! AAA Reina de Reinas Championship @thetayavalkyrie will be in the house THIS SUNDAY!!! May 1st at 7:00pm at @fetemusic in Providence, RI!! @luchalibreaaa @WWrestlingArmy
Tickets: @ShopIWTV
Streaming Updates: https://t.co/0A1Uhv66kD pic.twitter.com/D6A1AyLfNT
— WomensWrestlingArmy (@WWrestlingArmy) April 26, 2022
