wrestling / News

Taya Valkyrie Set for Debut Women’s Wrestling Army Event

April 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Taya Valkyrie Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Women’s Wrestling Army announced today that AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie will be taking part in the promotion’s debut event. The card is scheduled for May 1 at Fete Music Hall in Providence Rhode Island.

So far the announced talent also includes Trish Adora, The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle), Janai Kai, and Tasha Steelz. The commentary team will feature Lenny Leonard and Alyssa Marino.

