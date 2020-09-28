wrestling / News
Taya Valkyrie Shares Bikini Photo And Talks Body Positivity
Taya Valkyrie took to Instagram to post what she claims is her first bikini photo in years, while throwing in a message about body positivity.
She wrote: “The progress has been slow, the changes small but to finally feel like my body is listening to me feels amazing. The number on the scale has BARELY changed, but my body composition has. I have good and bad days but that’s normal. Ladies, recognize your work!!! Don’t be so hard on yourself, you’re beautiful. @n8fitness. PS I haven’t posted a bikini photo in YEARS lol, @chelseaagreen am I doing this right.”
