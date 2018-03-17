Various News: Taya Valkyrie Speaks Out Against Body Shamers, ROH Throwback Match With The Young Bucks

– Taya Valkyrie spoke out about fans who called her “fat”, “manly” and “ugly”, among other things. Here’s the series of comments, including the Impact posts that led to them.

.@TheTayaValkyrie stands tall over @WeAreRosemary for a second time. The IMPACT Zone can barely contain this rivalry. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/ybzmf6jZ94 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 16, 2018

The comments that I have been reading on the picture posted of me after tonight’s airing of impact are nothing short of disgusting. The fact that grown ass adults find it in themselves to speak like that about someone is honestly F’ing pathetic. — Lucha Royalty (@TheTayaValkyrie) March 16, 2018

Calling someone fat, butter face, manly, ugly and so on and so forth is unacceptable. Take a long look in the mirror next time u feel like commenting. You don’t know ppls struggles, stories or lives. Grow the F up. https://t.co/2HcV8AzakW — Lucha Royalty (@TheTayaValkyrie) March 16, 2018

And quite honestly I’ve had enough…. https://t.co/cdXPWB7dPO — Lucha Royalty (@TheTayaValkyrie) March 16, 2018

– Ring of Honor has posted a new video with a throwback match from Final Battle in 2009. It features The Young Bucks vs. Kevin Steen and El Generico.