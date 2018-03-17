 

Various News: Taya Valkyrie Speaks Out Against Body Shamers, ROH Throwback Match With The Young Bucks

March 17, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Taya Valkyrie spoke out about fans who called her “fat”, “manly” and “ugly”, among other things. Here’s the series of comments, including the Impact posts that led to them.

So recently I have seen ALOT of comments about me “looking different” on Impact compared to Lucha…..so let’s just clear up a few things and discuss some others…..these first two pictures were taken about 2,3 years ago…..yes I’m freaking tiny….the other 2 over the last few weeks. Behind the 6 pack and the fake smile was a miserable person. I was in a bad relationship, I had convinced myself that I wasn’t pretty enough, fit enough or good enough….basically I was in a huge hole of depression and was having anxiety attacks regularly. I am not a stress eater, I’m a stress NO eater. I was miserable. Perro Aguayo my mentor passed away, a year later my sister did, I was NOT in a good place emotionally and looking back on it, it was so obvious. I would break down in tears for no reason and I was a mess! I have always battled self esteem issues and behind the most confident person can sometimes be the most insecure human being ever. Sooooo fast forward to now….. I am now in an amazing place, In not only my profesional life but my personal one. I’m happy, successful, learning more everyday about who I really am, what I want out of life and overall, very happy. I workout because I loveeeeee to train. I don’t workout because I feel fat or because people tell me to, I do it for ME. I squat, I lift, I eat amazing and cook for myself and my little family everyday. I realize I am worthy of having my best life. Your weight does not determine your worth, nor do the people that stand around judging you. Be confident and walk strongly in the directions of your dreams……6 packs don’t make you a better person, nor do they determine if you will be successful or not. Love yourself, be healthy and never let others control your self esteem. My butt is back and so are my legs and my attitude 😈….like it or not hahahaha….. just do you. Hope sharing this story will inspire someone to accept and see how truly amazing each and everyone of us is. There’s only one you….and that you is perfect!

– Ring of Honor has posted a new video with a throwback match from Final Battle in 2009. It features The Young Bucks vs. Kevin Steen and El Generico.

