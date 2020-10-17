wrestling / News
Taya Valkyrie Suffers Second Degree Burns
In a post on Twitter, Taya Valkyrie revealed that she suffered second-degree burns on her hands and face trying to put out a candle that burned too hot.
She wrote: “Warning! I was sent an influencer package by @LilysSweets, I love their chocolate. Today I lit a candle they sent me. It burned like a torch, charred our window and wall and I just suffered 2nd-degree burns on both hands and my face trying to put it out. UN F’N REAL!”
Her husband John Morrison added: “Got to wonder what they put in their products if they are making candles that burn like propane torches. I just threw away all the @LilysSweets in the house. Ours is not the only home that’s lit their candle that burns like a tiki torch. Be careful with Lily’s.”
Warning! I was sent an influencer package by @LilysSweets, I love their chocolate. Today I lit a candle they sent me. It burned like a torch, charred our window and wall and I just suffered 2nd degree burns on both hands and my face trying to put it out. UN F’N REAL! pic.twitter.com/lple1Bjokq
— Taya Valkyrie (@TheTayaValkyrie) October 17, 2020
Got to wonder what they put in their products if they are making candles that burn like propane torches 🤔 I just threw away all the @LilysSweets in the house.
Ours is not the only home that’s lit their candle that burns like a tiki torch. Be careful with Lily’s 🙏🏼 https://t.co/KAolRw63aG
— John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) October 17, 2020
Update on my hands from the candle burns last night. Thanks to everyone who’s checked in with me ❤️@LilysSweets ❌ pic.twitter.com/Wdzjht891k
— Taya Valkyrie (@TheTayaValkyrie) October 17, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls The McMahon Family Firing Him On RAW In 2005, Vince McMahon’s “Personal Animosity” Towards Him
- Eric Bischoff On Cain Velasquez’s Angle With Brock Lesnar On First SmackDown On FOX, Why He Wasn’t Surprised WWE Released Velasquez
- Exclusive: The Young Bucks Reflect on AEW’s First Year, Dealing With The Pandemic & Performing Without Fans
- Nick Jackson Hints At Larger Focus On Kenny Omega and Darby Allin in Year 2 of AEW Dynamite