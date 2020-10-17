Taya Valkyrie Suffers Second Degree Burns

In a post on Twitter, Taya Valkyrie revealed that she suffered second-degree burns on her hands and face trying to put out a candle that burned too hot.

She wrote: “Warning! I was sent an influencer package by @LilysSweets, I love their chocolate. Today I lit a candle they sent me. It burned like a torch, charred our window and wall and I just suffered 2nd-degree burns on both hands and my face trying to put it out. UN F’N REAL!”

Her husband John Morrison added: “Got to wonder what they put in their products if they are making candles that burn like propane torches. I just threw away all the @LilysSweets in the house. Ours is not the only home that’s lit their candle that burns like a tiki torch. Be careful with Lily’s.”

