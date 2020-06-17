wrestling / News
Taya Valkyrie vs. Susie and More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
June 16, 2020 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced three matches for next week’s episode, including Taya Valkyrie vs. Susie and more. During tonight’s episode, the following matches were set up and then confirmed by Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne at the end of the show:
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Susie
* Cancel Culture vs. Crazzy Steve and Two Mystery Opponents
* Willie Mack & The Deaners vs. Chris Bey, Johnny Swinger & Mystery Partner
Impact airs next Tuesday on AXS TV. Our full review of Tuesday night’s episode is at the link above.
