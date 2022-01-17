Taya Valkyrie Wants Mixed Tag Match With John Morrison Against Britt Baker & Adam Cole

In a recent interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, Taya Valkyrie discussed her future goals in wrestling, wanting a mixed tag team match with John Morrison against Britt Baker and Adam Cole, and much more. Here’s what she had to say (via Fightful):

Taya Valkyrie on her future goals in wrestling: “I just want to travel and wrestle absolutely everywhere. There are so many wonderful, independent wrestlers that were not where they are now, two years ago, indies were hot and poppin’ and lit. So there’s a lot of you out there that I want to wrestle. I want to wrestle a lot of women, a lot of men, I want to be able to travel with John again and, you know, do our mixed tags that we used to do, win championships. I don’t know, where we’ll end up on television or what’s happening, but just know that I’m doing this with my whole heart and everything will that’s meant to happen, will happen. So we will see. This year is gonna be a big year.”

On wanting a mixed tag team match with John Morrison against Britt Baker and Adam Cole: “Britt Baker and Adam Cole. We’ve never — I’ve wrestled Britt one time in like a multi-man. I don’t think John and Adam Cole have ever wrestled. John’s never wrestled Britt, and I’ve never wrestled Adam Cole. So there you go. Why not?”