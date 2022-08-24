Taya Valkyrie Says There’s Still A Ways To Go For Women’s Wrestling

Taya Valkyrie sees the progress that women’s wrestling has made over the last 10 years, but she says there’s still a ways to go. The AAA Reina de Reinas Champion recently spoke with the Battleground Podcast and talked about the progress in women’s wrestling and what still needs to be done.

“Women’s wrestling, wrestling in general, has changed so much over the last decade, really,” she said (per Wrestling Inc). “But I still think, for women, we still have a ways to go. We still are going to be fighting for our spots, we’re still going to be fighting to have a match on an indie show. I think it’s insane when you come across an indie show and there’s no women on the card. I think that’s disgraceful in 2022.”

She continued, “We’re trying to fight to get paid, we’re trying to fight for all these kind of things. But it’s great to see that we’re moving in a positive direction, and it’s great that there are these companies like Impact, like NWA, like MLW, that are allowing women to have other platforms to perform.”

Valkyrie is challenging Kamille for the NWA Women’s World Championship at NWA 74 Night One.

