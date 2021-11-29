wrestling / News
Taya Valkyrie Thinks WWE Will Be Sold Within Five Years
FITE’s Twitter account recently took to Twitter to ask fans where WWE will be within five years. Taya Valkyrie thinks the company will be sold.
— TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) November 29, 2021
Several WWE fans didn’t seem to appreciate that, as she spent the rest of the night on Twitter replying to attacks and defending herself. You can see a few of those below.
She said in response to one fan: “If you only knew how many negative comments I get. I love you too, but you need to realize that at some point I am going to stand up for myself. I’m done letting ppl act like we don’t have a voice.”
— TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) November 29, 2021
You need to fuck right off, hope you read this before you get blocked. Dumb ass https://t.co/E8DAC7ip9O
— TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) November 29, 2021
You’re like …..super funny 😐 dude, I worked my ass off for 12 yrs to work for my heroes. And it was absolutely disappointing. If you also have dreams, you would understand. Clearly you have dreams. Or goals. https://t.co/dIwbLQlkFv
— TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) November 29, 2021
Don’t have dreams * https://t.co/RVHajpaxfy
— TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) November 29, 2021
If you only knew how many negative comments I get. I love you too, but you need to realize that at some point I am going to stand up for myself. I’m done letting ppl act like we don’t have a voice. https://t.co/G6AWrJaZYs
— TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) November 29, 2021
lol, I would love for you or anyone to deal w the negativity that we as women pro wrestlers deal with. I will always have a voice. And I’m not going to be silenced by dumb ass trolls https://t.co/GLEIuOIEZ9
— TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) November 29, 2021
