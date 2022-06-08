Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake Added To MLW Battle Riot IV

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Taya Valkyrie and Brittany Blake for MLW Battle Riot IV. The event happens on June 23 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York.

Winning championships in Mexico, Japan and the US, Taya has distinguished herself as one of this generation’s best.

Baltimore’s Brittany Blake has been collecting wins as she climbs the rankings of MLW’s new women’s featherweight division. Now she looks to decimate

Now the two are set to collide with championship implications.

Who will leave NYC on the golden brick road to the top of the featherweight division? Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!