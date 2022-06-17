wrestling / News

Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake Featherweight Title Match Set for MLW Battle Riot IV

June 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MLW Battle Riot IV Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake Image Credit: MLW

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that newly crowned MLW Women's Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie will defend her title against Brittany Blake at this month's Battle Riot IV show. The card is scheduled for June 23 at New York City's Melrose Ballroom.

Women’s World Featherweight Title Fight added to Battle Riot in NYC next Thursday

See MLW’s return to NYC June 23 featuring a TV taping

Following tonight’s historic crowning of Major League Wrestling’s first-ever Women’s World Featherweight Champion, MLW has announced a Women’s World Featherweight Championship bout: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Brittany Blake as MLW presents Battle Riot IV at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Limited tickets are available at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.

Fresh off being crowned the inaugural Women’s World Featherweight Champion, Taya Valkyrie will hit New York City next Thursday defending her newly won title for the first-time ever.

MLW Matchmaker Cesar Duran escalated the already signed bout between Valkyrie and Blake making the stakes higher and prize much richer: the World Championship!

Who will walk out of the Melrose Ballroom as champion? Taya or Brittany?

Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!

CARD
World Heavyweight Championship
Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido (with Cesar Duran)

National Openweight Championship:
Alex Kane (champion) vs. Davey Richards

World Middleweight Championship 4-way:
Myron Reed (champion) vs. Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella vs. Arez

Women’s World Featherweight Championship
Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake

Samoan SWAT Team vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras

BATTLE RIOT MATCH
Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom.

Battle Riot Participants:
Jacob Fatu
Killer Kross
Davey Richards
Lince Dorado
EJ Nduka
Calvin Tankman
Alex Kane
Marshall Von Erich
Ross Von Erich
Matt Cross
Savio Vega
La Estrella (Dragon Gate)
Richard Holliday
Juicy Finau
Lance Anoa’i
Little Guido
Ace Romero
KC Navarro
Mini Abismo Negro
Los Maximos
Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

