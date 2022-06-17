Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake Featherweight Title Match Set for MLW Battle Riot IV

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that newly crowned MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie will defend her title against Brittany Blake at this month’s Battle Riot IV show. The card is scheduled for June 23 at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom. Here’s the full announcement:

Women’s World Featherweight Title Fight added to Battle Riot in NYC next Thursday

See MLW’s return to NYC June 23 featuring a TV taping

Following tonight’s historic crowning of Major League Wrestling’s first-ever Women’s World Featherweight Champion, MLW has announced a Women’s World Featherweight Championship bout: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Brittany Blake as MLW presents Battle Riot IV at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Fresh off being crowned the inaugural Women’s World Featherweight Champion, Taya Valkyrie will hit New York City next Thursday defending her newly won title for the first-time ever.

MLW Matchmaker Cesar Duran escalated the already signed bout between Valkyrie and Blake making the stakes higher and prize much richer: the World Championship!

Who will walk out of the Melrose Ballroom as champion? Taya or Brittany?

Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido (with Cesar Duran)

National Openweight Championship:

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Davey Richards

World Middleweight Championship 4-way:

Myron Reed (champion) vs. Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella vs. Arez

Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake

Samoan SWAT Team vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras

BATTLE RIOT MATCH

Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom.

Battle Riot Participants:

Jacob Fatu

Killer Kross

Davey Richards

Lince Dorado

EJ Nduka

Calvin Tankman

Alex Kane

Marshall Von Erich

Ross Von Erich

Matt Cross

Savio Vega

La Estrella (Dragon Gate)

Richard Holliday

Juicy Finau

Lance Anoa’i

Little Guido

Ace Romero

KC Navarro

Mini Abismo Negro

Los Maximos

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.